McDougald (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

McDougald was able to practice with the team in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday, but he'll need to avoid any setbacks in order to play against the Falcons. If he's unable to gear up, Quandre Diggs (hamstring) could start at strong safety if he's healthy. Otherwise, Tedric Thompson and rookie Marquise Blair will start for the second straight week.