Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Questionable for Sunday
McDougald (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
McDougald played through his lingering knee issue during last week's win over the Chiefs, but has yet to shed the injury. The Seahawks have already clinched a playoff berth, and could elect to sit McDougald in Week 17 to make sure he's healthy for the postseason.
