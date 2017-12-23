McDougald is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a knee injury, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

McDougald's was a full participant at Friday's practice but he was a non-participant the rest of the week. The 27-year-old appears on track to play Week 16 and should continue to see a heavy workload in the absence of Kam Chancellor (neck).

