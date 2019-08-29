Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Ready after offseason surgery
McDougald (knee) had two tackles in Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers.
McDougald underwent surgery to address a partially torn patellar tendon this offseason, but he was able to start the second and third preseason contests. The 28-year-old had 78 tackles (66 solo) with three interceptions and three forced fumbles as he started all 16 games for Seattle last season.
