Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Ready to go
McDougald (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
McDougald spent the entirety of last week away from his team as he sought an out of town specialist to rehab his knee injury. The starting free safety appears to have progressed well in his efforts, and will suit up versus Kansas City.
