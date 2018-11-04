Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Ready to play Sunday
McDougald (knee) is active for Sunday's game versus the Chargers.
McDougald only practiced once this week in limited fashion Thursday. The starting safety has 42 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles through the first seven games. McDougald will have to work for his value this week, as the Chargers rank third in the league with just six turnovers (three interceptions, three fumbles) thus far.
