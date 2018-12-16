Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Ready to rock Sunday
McDougald (knee) is active for Sunday's game versus the 49ers.
McDougald will line up as the Seahawks starting strong safety for the 13th straight game. His IDP value remains suspect with 68 tackles, nine pass breakups and three interceptions in that span, but 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens has thrown six picks in the last four games and could provide turnover opportunity.
