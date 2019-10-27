McDougald (back) is officially active for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

McDougald was only able to practice in limited fashion late in the week, and as evidenced by this news, avoided setbacks in order to play. After missing last week, McDougald is expected to re-gain his usual starting safety role for the game opposite Tedric Thompson.

