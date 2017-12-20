Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Records 10 tackles Sunday
McDougald tallied ten tackles (seven solo) in the Seahawks' 42-7 loss at the hands of the Rams on Sunday.
McDougald's tackle total marked his second highest on the season. The 27-year-old has been making his presence felt at strong safety since Kam Chancellor (neck) was placed on injured reserve. He was one of two Seahawks defenders to play all 71 defensive snaps and should continue seeing a heavy workload in Week 16 versus the Cowboys.
