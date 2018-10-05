Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Removed from injury report
McDougald (knee) was removed from the injury report Friday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
McDougald had been limited during Thursday's practice with a minor knee issue, but he was not tagged as questionable heading into Sunday's matchup against the Rams. He's slated to once again start at free safety next to SS Maurice Alexander.
