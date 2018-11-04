Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Returns to field Sunday
McDougald (knee) has returned to Sunday's game against the Chargers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
McDougald exited Sunday's contest due to a knee injury, but has retaken the field and appears unhindered. Expect McDougald to slot back into his role as Seattle's starting free safety.
