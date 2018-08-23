Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Ruled out for Friday's preseason affair
McDougald (pectoral) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Vikings, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
McDougald sustained a pectoral strain during Wednesday's practice and seemingly won't be ready in time for Friday's contest. His absence doesn't necessarily increase concern regarding the severity of the injury, but rather could be a byproduct of a short turnaround from practice to game. Next week's practice report will likely yield a more clear picture of his status moving forward.
