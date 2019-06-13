Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Sheds light on offseason surgery
McDougald said Thursday that the surgery he underwent this offseason was to address a partially torn patellar tendon that he played through during the second half of the 2018 season, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
McDougald reportedly tried rehabbing the injury this offseason, but he eventually decided to under to undergo surgery right before the start of OTAs. Considering the 28-year-old said he'd be ready to play if the regular season began this week, McDougald should be ready to go when training camp kicks off late next month.
More News
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Missing time due to surgery•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Well-rounded asset•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Full participant Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: No practice Tuesday•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Active for Week 17•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
RB Tiers and Strategy 1.0
Is Zero-RB still a thing? Do running backs matter? Dave Richard looks at the state of the position...
-
QB Tiers and Strategy 1.0
How should you tackle the quarterback position in 2019? Dave Richard breaks it down and gives...
-
WR Tiers and Strategy 1.0
How many elite wide receivers do you want on your team? Dave Richard looks at the state of...
-
TE Tiers and Strategy 1.0
Can you afford not to take one of the Big Three at tight end? Dave Richard looks at the state...
-
2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings
Fantasy expert Jen Ryan reveals her post-draft 2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Fantasy Football 2019 rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...