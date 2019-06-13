McDougald said Thursday that the surgery he underwent this offseason was to address a partially torn patellar tendon that he played through during the second half of the 2018 season, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

McDougald reportedly tried rehabbing the injury this offseason, but he eventually decided to under to undergo surgery right before the start of OTAs. Considering the 28-year-old said he'd be ready to play if the regular season began this week, McDougald should be ready to go when training camp kicks off late next month.