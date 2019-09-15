Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Snags first INT of season
McDougald made three tackles (two solo) and an interception in Sunday's 28-26 win over the Steelers.
McDougald is the veteran among a young secondary, and he had to step up since Tedric Thompson (hamstring) was inactive. He answered the call with an interception early in the second half that gave the Seahawks solid field position, leading to a touchdown. McDougald could have a juicy Week 3 matchup if Saints QB Drew Brees (wrist) can't go.
