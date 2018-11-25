Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Snags first INT since Week 1
McDougald recorded seven tackles, one pass breakup and one interception in Sunday's win over the Panthers.
McDougald came up clutch in the opening drive of the second half, as he hauled in a tipped pass in the end zone to stymie the Panthers' momentum. It's his third interception of the year and his first since Week 1, and he'll look to carry the success into Week 13 against 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens, who threw two picks in each of his last two starts.
