Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Staying in Seattle
McDougald will stay in Seattle on a three-year, $13.95 million contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
McDougald had 75 or more tackles each of the last three seasons, despite making only nine starts among his 16 games in 2017. He had a limited role in the first half of the season, eventually taking over as the starter at strong safety after Kam Chancellor suffered a career-threatening neck injury. The Seahawks hope Chancellor can return for 2018, but if not, McDougald is a competent replacement. The 27-year-old piled up 52 tackles in seven games (7.4 average) after Chancellor went down for the year.
