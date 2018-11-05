Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Still nursing knee injury
McDougald did not play during the second half of Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chargers due to a sore knee, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
McDougald was questionable entering Sunday's tilt against Los Angeles, and left the field on multiple occasions before ultimately being held out for the second half of the Week 9 contest. The starting safety should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, and McDougald's participation in practice this week warrants close monitoring.
