Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Still unable to practice
McDougald (back) sat out of Wednesday's practice, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.
McDougald continues to work through back spasms, and he'll likely at least carry a questionable tag into Sunday's game against the Falcons. The Seahawks acquired Quandre Diggs via trade from the Lions on Tuesday, and Diggs could immediately take over a starting role if McDougald can't go, although rookie Marquise Blair looked solid in his place last week.
More News
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Hopeful for Week 8•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Inactive as expected•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Officially out•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Trending in wrong direction•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Not held back in practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Trade, injuries shake up Pats WR corps
The Patriots placed Josh Gordon on injured reserve Wednesday and plan to waive him, a decision...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
RB Preview: Answering your big questions
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 8 including waiver wire adds...
-
What you need to know: Thielen ruled out
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 8.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Redrafting the top-100 players
Chris Godwin and Cooper Kupp went off the board in the early second round of this CBS Fantasy...