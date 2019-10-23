Play

McDougald (back) sat out of Wednesday's practice, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

McDougald continues to work through back spasms, and he'll likely at least carry a questionable tag into Sunday's game against the Falcons. The Seahawks acquired Quandre Diggs via trade from the Lions on Tuesday, and Diggs could immediately take over a starting role if McDougald can't go, although rookie Marquise Blair looked solid in his place last week.

