Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Trending in wrong direction
McDougald (back) is not expected to suit up in Sunday's game against the Ravens, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
McDougald is still dealing with back spasms that have kept him out of practice for the majority of the week. If he's officially ruled inactive for the game, rookie Marquise Blair is expected to start at one of the safety positions alongside Tedric Thompson. Look for the officially word on McDougald's status about an hour and a half prior to kickoff.
