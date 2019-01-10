Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Well-rounded asset
McDougald compiled 78 tackles, nine pass breakups, three interceptions and three forced fumbles in 2018.
McDougald was a clear leader in Seattle's young secondary. The 28-year-old stepped into a starting role after Kam Chancellor (neck) retired, and he thrived as a run stopper and in coverage while playing 88.2 percent of defensive snaps. Barring an injury, McDougald can be considered a lock to retain the same role in 2019.
