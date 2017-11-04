McDougald will start at free safety for the Seahawks against the Redskins on Sunday, Gregg Bell of The Seattle News Tribune reports.

All-Pro Earl Thomas is out at least for Week 9 after pulling his hamstring in Sunday's win over the Texans. providing an opportunity for McDougald to start. The 26-year-old had a good season for the Buccaneers in 2016 and will hope to replicate last season in his first start with the Seahawks.

