Seahawks' Brady Russell: Dealing with hand injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Russell suffered a hand injury during Sunday's 31-27 win over the Rams in the NFC Championship Game, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Russell worked as Seattle's fullback in the NFC Championship Game due to the absence of Robbie Ouzts (neck). Both fullbacks will aim to recover ahead of super Bowl LX against the Patriots on Feb. 8.
