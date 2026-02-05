default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Russell (hand) was a full participant in Seattle's practice Wednesday, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.

Russell was a limited participant in practice throughout last week after suffering a hand injury during the NFC Championship Game but is seemingly healthy again. With Robbie Ouzts still battling a neck injury, Russell could be in line to serve as the team's top fullback in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

More News