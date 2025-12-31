Russell played all 19 of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Panthers.

For the second week in a row, the Seahawks kept two fullbacks active in Russell and Robbie Ouzts, but only the latter player saw action on offense (14 snaps). Russell has suited up for all 16 of the Seahawks' games to date but hasn't logged a carry or target while playing 54 total snaps on offense. He's been a core member of Seattle's special-teams units, where he's tallied 14 tackles (10 solo).