Russell caught both of his targets for 20 yards and notched one tackle on special teams during Wednesday's 13-10 win over the Patriots.

Russell was on the field for 17 of Seattle's 50 offensive snaps as well as for 20 special-teams snaps. The two receptions were the first two catches (and touches) of his NFL career. Russell played a career-high 58 regular-season offensive snaps over 17 games last year, and Wednesday's workload suggests he may continue to increase his involvement in 2026, though he's not likely to be a desirable fantasy option given his role.