Russell (foot) is out for Sunday's game against Arizona, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
The Seahawks' No. 4 tight end, Russell has played a total of 32 offensive snaps this season, seeing another 193 on special teams. He hasn't been targeted on offense.
