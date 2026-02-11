Seahawks' Brady Russell: Played through hand injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Russell underwent hand surgery the day after Seattle's 31-27 NFC Championship win over the Rams, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.
Russell managed to play through his injury during the Seahawks' Super Bowl win over the Patriots, where he led the team in special-teams snaps. The 27-year-old will now have the offseason to get back to full health before the start of the 2027 campaign.
