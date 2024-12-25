Russell (foot) has been ruled out for Seattle's matchup versus the Bears on Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Russell will miss his third straight game and fifth total of the season as he continues to battle a foot injury. The Seahawks will continue to rely on Noah Fant, Pharaoh Brown and AJ Barner as their top options at tight end.
