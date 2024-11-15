Russell (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Following Seattle's Week 10 bye, Russell logged back-to-back DNPs due to a foot issue, making it no surprise that he'll be sidelined in Week 11. With both Russell and Noah Fant (groin) ruled out for Sunday's divisional matchup, expect AJ Barner and Pharaoh Brown to serve as the Seahawks' top two tight ends