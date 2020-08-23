Jackson was carted off the field during Saturday's mock game with an apparent head injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Jackson was injured during a mock game Saturday, and head coach Pete Carroll described the injury as "a knockout punch" when Jackson collided with Cedric Ogbuehi and was "momentarily unconscious." The 28-year-old defensive end was taken to the hospital. There should be further information on Jackson's injury in the upcoming days.