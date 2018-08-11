Jackson made four tackles (two solo) in Thursday's 19-17 preseason loss to the Colts.

Jackson played 12 games for the Seahawks in 2017 and recorded 11 tackles and 0.5 sacks. When the defensive corps is healthy, Jackson will be a backup to Dion Jordan (shin). However, Jordan may not be ready for Week 1, so Jackson and rookie Rasheem Green will battle for the starting job.

