Jackson made three tackles and a sack in Sunday's 28-26 win over the Steelers.

Jackson had increased responsibility since the Seahawks are battling injuries -- DT Poona Ford (calf) and DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) -- and he performed well marking the team's only sack while playing 37 of 57 defensive snaps (65 percent). His chances will likely be limited once Ansah returns, which could be Week 3 versus the Saints.

