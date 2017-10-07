Play

Jackson was promoted to the Seahawks 53-man roster Saturday.

Jackson's promotion is no surprise as the Seahawks defensive line was looking extraordinarily thin with Cliff Avril (neck) and Quinton Jefferson (hand) both looking at prolonged absences. The 24-year-old takes the roster spot of linebacker Justin March-Lillard, and will likely play a similar role to Marcus Smith as a rotational defensive end.

