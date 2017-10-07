Seahawks' Branden Jackson: Promoted from practice squad
Jackson was promoted to the Seahawks 53-man roster Saturday.
Jackson's promotion is no surprise as the Seahawks defensive line was looking extraordinarily thin with Cliff Avril (neck) and Quinton Jefferson (hand) both looking at prolonged absences. The 24-year-old takes the roster spot of linebacker Justin March-Lillard, and will likely play a similar role to Marcus Smith as a rotational defensive end.
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down all the sleeper running backs for Week 5, including Wayne Gallman,...