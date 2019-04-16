Seahawks' Branden Jackson: Signs ERFA tender
Jackson signed his exclusive-rights free agent tender with the Seahawks on Monday, Josh Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Jackson played in a rotational role on the defensive line on and off throughout the 2018 season, with his highest snap count (40) coming in Week 13 against the 49ers. The Texas Tech product totaled 10 tackles (nine solo) and a sack across nine games last season. He'll look to cement himself as a depth option once again in 2019.
