Seahawks' Branden Jackson: Tallies two sacks in 2019
Jackson finished with 20 tackles over 15 regular-season games.
Jackson enjoyed an increase in snaps in 2019 due to his own merit but also since Jadeveon Clowney (core) and Ezekiel Ansah (neck) battled injuries. The 27-year-old even started three games, but he also a healthy scratch once. Jackson will be an unrestricted free agent in March if he isn't re-signed by the Seahawks. If the Texas Tech product sticks with the team, however, he'll compete with Rasheem Green -- who is three years younger and a better pass rusher -- and possibly Nazair Jones (knee) for a starting role.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty TE rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's plenty of potential at tight end, but not everyone will fulfill...
-
Dynasty WR rankings update
Heath Cummings says receivers approaching 30 should probably be passed over or traded away.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC South.
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's been a changing of the guard at running back, and there's another...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...