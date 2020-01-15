Play

Jackson finished with 20 tackles over 15 regular-season games.

Jackson enjoyed an increase in snaps in 2019 due to his own merit but also since Jadeveon Clowney (core) and Ezekiel Ansah (neck) battled injuries. The 27-year-old even started three games, but he also a healthy scratch once. Jackson will be an unrestricted free agent in March if he isn't re-signed by the Seahawks. If the Texas Tech product sticks with the team, however, he'll compete with Rasheem Green -- who is three years younger and a better pass rusher -- and possibly Nazair Jones (knee) for a starting role.

