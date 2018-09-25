Marshall hauled in two of six targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 24-13 win over the Cowboys.

Marshall is getting consistent enough volume -- 18 targets spread evenly with six per game -- to remain fantasy relevant, but he's only caught nine of those passes. The 34-year-old will look to turn that around with a Week 4 matchup against a struggling Cardinals team that has allowed 261 passing yards per game. Marshall is no more than a flex option, and his value teeters on when Doug Baldwin (knee) returns.