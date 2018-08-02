Marshall (hamstring) participated in portions of Friday's full-pads practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Marshall has been unable to avoid the injury bug for the better part of the last year, tending to a sore shoulder, toe injury and left ankle sprain between August and October of 2017. The latter issue required season-ending surgery, and his previous squad (the Giants) eventually opted to move on from the veteran wide receiver just before the 2018 draft. He inked a deal with the Seahawks within weeks, but his activity in training camp has been limited by a hamstring concern. During Friday's session, Marshall didn't exactly run crisp routes, so the hammy may still be a hindrance as August dawns.

