Seahawks' Brandon Marshall: Dons full pads
Marshall (hamstring) participated in portions of Friday's full-pads practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Marshall has been unable to avoid the injury bug for the better part of the last year, tending to a sore shoulder, toe injury and left ankle sprain between August and October of 2017. The latter issue required season-ending surgery, and his previous squad (the Giants) eventually opted to move on from the veteran wide receiver just before the 2018 draft. He inked a deal with the Seahawks within weeks, but his activity in training camp has been limited by a hamstring concern. During Friday's session, Marshall didn't exactly run crisp routes, so the hammy may still be a hindrance as August dawns.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Finding the next Alvin Kamara
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 15 running backs who are currently third string on the depth chart...
-
Running Back Breakouts
Looking for running backs to breakout in 2018? Heath Cummings has four that could obliterate...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Freeman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Rankings debate: Mixon, McCaffrey
Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg defend their rankings in a free-flowing debate about the running...
-
Top fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Heath's RB sleepers
Looking for running backs late in the draft? Heath Cummings has four sleepers who are going...