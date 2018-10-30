Marshall had no targets and just two offensive snaps in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Lions.

Since having six targets in each of the first three games, Marshall's offensive production has tanked to just two targets in the last three outings. In fact, he's dropped to fifth in the wideout pecking order. Fantasy owners shouldn't lost sleep from dropping the 34-year-old receiver as the Seahawks use young talents such as David Moore.