Seahawks' Brandon Marshall: Hauls in three passes Friday
Marshall caught three passes for 34 yards in Friday's 21-20 preseason loss to the Vikings.
Marshall was working against two-time Pro Bowler Xaiver Rhodes, and he impressed, leaping up and snagging a 20-yard pass from QB Russell Wilson. Winning jump balls is exactly what Wilson needs out of Marshall in order to replace TE Jimmy Graham, his favorite red-zone target in 2017. There were question marks about whether the Seahawks would retain a 34-year-old wideout coming off season-ending surgery, but Marshall may have put those doubts to bed.
