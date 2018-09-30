Seahawks' Brandon Marshall: Just one catch Sunday
Marshall caught one of three targets for five yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals.
Marshall had six targets in each of his first three games this season, but he saw that total slashed in half when Doug Baldwin (knee) returned from two-week absence. However, all three of Marshall's targets came within Arizona's 26-yard line, showing he still has high-risk, high-reward potential.
