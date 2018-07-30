Marshall (hamstring) hasn't been participating in 11-on-11 work at training camp, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Marshall had season-ending ankle surgery in October and toe surgery at some point thereafter, but his absence from practice since signing with the Seahawks in late May has actually been attributed to a hamstring injury. With only $90,000 in guaranteed money on his one-year contract, the 34-year-old wide receiver needs to get on the practice field soon to have a decent shot at making the 53-man roster. Jaron Brown has emerged as the favorite to join Doug Baldwin (leg) and Tyler Lockett in three-wide formations.

