Seahawks' Brandon Marshall: Limited at camp so far
Marshall (hamstring) hasn't been participating in 11-on-11 work at training camp, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Marshall had season-ending ankle surgery in October and toe surgery at some point thereafter, but his absence from practice since signing with the Seahawks in late May has actually been attributed to a hamstring injury. With only $90,000 in guaranteed money on his one-year contract, the 34-year-old wide receiver needs to get on the practice field soon to have a decent shot at making the 53-man roster. Jaron Brown has emerged as the favorite to join Doug Baldwin (leg) and Tyler Lockett in three-wide formations.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
RBs are back: A Fantasy blessing
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Running back Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when running backs will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
RB overview & draft strategies
League scoring will dictate the depth of quality running backs available on Draft Day, but...
-
Five big questions at RB
NFL camps are open, so the countdown is on for the Fantasy Football season. Our experts continue...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...