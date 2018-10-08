Marshall played just seven snaps in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Rams, finishing without a catch on one target.

Marshall appears to have lost the No. 3 receiver job to David Moore, who caught three of four targets for 38 yards and two TDs while playing 31 snaps (52 percent) on offense in Sunday's loss. With Jaron Brown (nine snaps) also in the mix for playing time, the Seahawks might consider dumping Marshall in favor of a depth receiver that can help out on special teams.