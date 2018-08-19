Seahawks' Brandon Marshall: Quiet in preseason debut
Marshall (hamstring) failed to come up with his only target in the Seahawks' 24-14 preseason loss to the Chargers on Saturday.
The veteran's one target came on the first play of Seattle's second series, when he drew a pass interference penalty on a deep target down the left side of the field. Marshall worked with the first-team offense during the past week, and the ongoing absence of Doug Baldwin due to a knee issue presumably provides the former with a bit more slack in terms of a roster spot for the time being. However, given his checkered medical history over the last year, Marshall will have to also steer clear of the injury bug for the remainder of preseason to ensure he survives final cuts. He'll look to make more of an impression in next Friday's exhibition versus the Vikings.
