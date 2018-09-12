Marshall could take on an expanded role with Doug Baldwin (knee) in danger of missing multiple games, ESPN.com's Brady Henderson reports.

Seattle appeared to split Baldwin's usual workload between multiple players in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Broncos, with Marshall finishing second among the team's wideouts at 37 snaps (65 percent). Tyler Lockett comfortably led the way at 98 percent, but Jaron Brown (58 percent) and David Moore (28 percent) also got involved. Marshall could push above the 70-percent threshold Monday in Chicago, after catching three of six targets for 46 yards and a TD in the opener.