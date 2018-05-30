Marshall said Wednesday that he has been running pain-free on his surgically-repaired ankle for weeks, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Not only is Marshall on the mend from ankle surgery, but the receiver recently revealed he's also recovering from toe surgery to address an injury that has been an issue since 2015, according to Henderson. Marshall was planning to wait until retirement to fix the toe, but it made sense to take care of the matter this offseason while he was already facing a lengthy recovery time from the ankle procedure. With both of these issues now mostly behind him, Marshall can direct his full attention to carving out a role in the Seahawks offense after signing a one-year deal with the team Tuesday.