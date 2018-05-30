Marshall (ankle) indicated that he's been running pain-free on his surgically-repaired ankle for weeks, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

Not only is Marshall on the mend from ankle surgery, but the receiver recently revealed that he's also recovering from toe surgery to address an injury he claims has been bothering him since 2015. Marshall was originally going to wait until he retired to fix this latter concern, but it made sense to take care of it this offseason since he was already facing a lengthy recovery time from the ankle injury. With both of these issues now mostly behind him, Marshall can direct his full attention to carving out a role in the Seahawks offense after signing with Seattle on Tuesday.