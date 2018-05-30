Seahawks' Brandon Marshall: Running on ankle without problems
Marshall (ankle) indicated that he's been running pain-free on his surgically-repaired ankle for weeks, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.
Not only is Marshall on the mend from ankle surgery, but the receiver recently revealed that he's also recovering from toe surgery to address an injury he claims has been bothering him since 2015. Marshall was originally going to wait until he retired to fix this latter concern, but it made sense to take care of it this offseason since he was already facing a lengthy recovery time from the ankle injury. With both of these issues now mostly behind him, Marshall can direct his full attention to carving out a role in the Seahawks offense after signing with Seattle on Tuesday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Gallup, Ryan
Jamey Eisenberg called Kareem Hunt's breakout year in 2017 and has more sleepers for 2018
-
2018 Fantasy breakouts: Smith-Schuster
Jamey Eisenberg was all over Leonard Fournette's big rookie season
-
2018 Fantasy busts: Avoid Jeffery
Jamey Eisenberg warned about DeMarco Murray in 2017 and has identified 2018 busts
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Elite RB picks
CBS Sports Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg identifies the 12 elite running backs for 2018
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Powell
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Mailbag: Talking dynasty trades
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also reviews...