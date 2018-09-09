Seahawks' Brandon Marshall: Scores in first game with Seattle
Marshall made three catches for 46 yards and one touchdown on six targets during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Broncos.
Many doubted if a 34-year-old wideout coming off season-ending surgery would even make the Seahawks' roster, but Marshall proved why they kept a spot for him. Marshall was able to create separation in the third quarter and allow quarterback Russell Wilson to drop a dime to him in the end zone. He could see an uptick in targets against the Bears in Week 2 since Doug Baldwin will likely sit out with a sprained MCL.
More News
-
Seahawks' Brandon Marshall: Survives cutdown day•
-
Seahawks' Brandon Marshall: Still competing for roster spot•
-
Seahawks' Brandon Marshall: Hauls in three passes Friday•
-
Seahawks' Brandon Marshall: Quiet in preseason debut•
-
Seahawks' Brandon Marshall: Working with starters•
-
Seahawks' Brandon Marshall: Dons full pads•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...