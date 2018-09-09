Marshall made three catches for 46 yards and one touchdown on six targets during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Broncos.

Many doubted if a 34-year-old wideout coming off season-ending surgery would even make the Seahawks' roster, but Marshall proved why they kept a spot for him. Marshall was able to create separation in the third quarter and allow quarterback Russell Wilson to drop a dime to him in the end zone. He could see an uptick in targets against the Bears in Week 2 since Doug Baldwin will likely sit out with a sprained MCL.