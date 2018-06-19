Seahawks' Brandon Marshall: Should be fine for camp
Marshall (ankle, hamstring) likely will be cleared for the start of training camp, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Marshall hasn't participated in team drills since signing with the Seahawks on May 29, sidelined by a minor hamstring injury rather than any setback with the ankle issue that ended his 2017 campaign. Given that he's 34 years old and spent the offseason rehabbing from surgeries on his ankle and toe, Marshall will be susceptible to additional lower-body injuries and doesn't figure to look much like the player who put up 1,502 yards for the Jets in 2015. He's no lock to earn a roster spot in Seattle, where Tyler Lockett, Jaron Brown, Marcus Johnson and Amara Darboh are also competing for snaps and targets behind No. 1 receiver Doug Baldwin. The Seahawks brought Marshall in on a one-year, $1.105 million contract that includes only $90,000 guaranteed, per OverTheCap.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...