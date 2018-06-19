Marshall (ankle, hamstring) likely will be cleared for the start of training camp, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Marshall hasn't participated in team drills since signing with the Seahawks on May 29, sidelined by a minor hamstring injury rather than any setback with the ankle issue that ended his 2017 campaign. Given that he's 34 years old and spent the offseason rehabbing from surgeries on his ankle and toe, Marshall will be susceptible to additional lower-body injuries and doesn't figure to look much like the player who put up 1,502 yards for the Jets in 2015. He's no lock to earn a roster spot in Seattle, where Tyler Lockett, Jaron Brown, Marcus Johnson and Amara Darboh are also competing for snaps and targets behind No. 1 receiver Doug Baldwin. The Seahawks brought Marshall in on a one-year, $1.105 million contract that includes only $90,000 guaranteed, per OverTheCap.