Marshall (ankle) will sign a one-year deal with the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Marshall appeared in just five games as a member of the Giants last season, notching 18 grabs for 154 yards before an ankle injury ended it. He will provide the Seahawks with a big-bodied presence on the outside that should free up Doug Baldwin more in the slot. Marshall is just a couple of seasons removed from a 2016 campaign during which he totaled 109 catches for 1,502 yards and 14 touchdowns, but the 34-year-old wideout will need to stay healthy to drum up big numbers again in 2018.

