Seahawks' Brandon Marshall: Snags four passes Monday
Marshall caught four passes on six targets for 44 yards during Monday's 24-17 loss to the Bears.
Marshall was a hot waiver wire pickup after Doug Baldwin went down, and he proved why with the second-most targets on the team in Week 2. It was a dismal showing for fantasy owners that chose to start him. Marshall will shift his focus to a Week 3 matchup against the Cowboys, who have allowed just one passing touchdown over the first two weeks.
